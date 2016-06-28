RHP Corey Kluber, coming off a three-hit shutout against Tampa Bay, will have two extra days of rest when he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday. He has never faced the Braves, but is 10-2 with a 2.30 ERA in interleague games against the National League. Kluber is 5-2 in his past seven starts, improving his record to 7-7 while lowering his ERA to 3.59.

2B Jason Kipnis returned to the Indians lineup on Monday against the Braves and hit his 10th homer of the season in the ninth inning. He came out of Saturday’s game at Detroit with what was originally described as an illness and then sat out the series finale Sunday with what was termed as “general soreness.”

SS Francisco Lindor had his third consecutive multi-hit game Monday, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored against the Braves. He is batting .386 (17-for-44) with 11 runs scored in his past 12 games. His average for the season is .314.

RHP Trevor Bauer turned in his seventh consecutive quality start Monday in a victory over the Braves, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings. He is 3-0 in his past seven starts, compiling a 2.31 ERA. Bauer pitched a three-hit complete game in his previous start against Tampa Bay and is 6-2 with a 3.19 ERA for the season.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall was 2-for-4 and hit his fourth homer Monday against the Braves, connecting for a three-run blast in the fourth inning. The drive gave him homers in consecutive games and he is batting .458 (11-for-24) with five extra-base hits and nine RBIs over his past six games. His overall average is up to .295.