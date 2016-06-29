RHP Corey Kluber (8-7) finished June with a 4-1 record after his win on Tuesday. The right-hander pitched eight innings and allowed two runs on three hits and walk. Kluber didn’t allow a hit until Erick Aybar led off the sixth inning with an infield single. He struck out seven, his fourth straight game with at least seven strikeouts.

2B Jason Kipnis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. He is batting .261 (11-for-42) with two homers and nine RBIs during the streak.

SS Francisco Lindor scored as part of a double steal in the first inning. It was the first time a Cleveland player has stolen home since David Dellucci did it on May 27, 2008 against the White Sox.

RHP Danny Salazar will make his 15th start of the season in Cleveland’s final appearance at Turner Field. Salazar (9-3, 2.40) has second-best ERA in the American League. He has faces the Braves only one time, going four innings and allowing two earned runs in his fifth career start. Salazar is 1-5 with a 4.07 ERA in nine career interleague starts.

OF Jose Ramirez batted cleanup on Tuesday and has now hit in each spot in the order at least once. He was 2-for-4 with a walk and stole two bases.