FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 1, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jason Kipnis had a two-run single Wednesday against the Braves to extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has 11 RBIs during the Indians' 12-game winning streak. The 11-game hitting streak is the longest by a Cleveland player this season and the longest active streak in the American League.

RHP Danny Salazar won his sixth straight start Wednesday, improving to 10-3 with the 3-0 victory over the Braves. He allowed five hits, walked none and struck out eight over seven innings while lowering his ERA to 2.22 -- second in the American League. Salazar threw 98 pitches in his longest start since going eight innings June 3 against Kansas City.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 2.73 ERA) is coming off a four-hit shutout at Detroit as he starts at Toronto on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. He threw 83 of his 117 pitches for strikes Saturday against the Tigers while recording his third straight quality start. He has a 1.61 ERA in that stretch. Carrasco is 1-1 with a 7.98 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall hit his third homer in four games, connecting in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Braves. He was 5-for-13 with four RBIs in the Atlanta series and is 10-for-25 with nine RBIs on the road trip. Chisenhall's average is up to .297.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.