2B Jason Kipnis had a two-run single Wednesday against the Braves to extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has 11 RBIs during the Indians' 12-game winning streak. The 11-game hitting streak is the longest by a Cleveland player this season and the longest active streak in the American League.

RHP Danny Salazar won his sixth straight start Wednesday, improving to 10-3 with the 3-0 victory over the Braves. He allowed five hits, walked none and struck out eight over seven innings while lowering his ERA to 2.22 -- second in the American League. Salazar threw 98 pitches in his longest start since going eight innings June 3 against Kansas City.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 2.73 ERA) is coming off a four-hit shutout at Detroit as he starts at Toronto on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. He threw 83 of his 117 pitches for strikes Saturday against the Tigers while recording his third straight quality start. He has a 1.61 ERA in that stretch. Carrasco is 1-1 with a 7.98 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall hit his third homer in four games, connecting in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Braves. He was 5-for-13 with four RBIs in the Atlanta series and is 10-for-25 with nine RBIs on the road trip. Chisenhall's average is up to .297.