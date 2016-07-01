2B Jason Kipnis hit his 11th homer of the season in the third inning Thursday in the 4-1 in over the Toronto Blue Jays to stretch his hit streak to 12 games. He has hit three homers in his past seven games. Kipnis was 2-for-3 with a walk Thursday and is batting .292 (14-for-48) with three homers and 12 RBIs during the streak.

OF Rajai Davis led off the second inning with his eighth homer of the season Thursday in the 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He also had a double in the game. He has hit seven of his home runs on the road. "We expect to win every night we step on the field," Davis said after the Indians matched their club record with their 13th straight win Thursday. "We've just got to keep that mindset and not worry about everything else."

RHP Josh Tomlin will make his 15th start of the season Friday afternoon in the second game of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in eight innings in the 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. He is 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA in his three previous career starts against the Blue Jays. He last faced Toronto on July 9, 2011. He is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in two starts at Rogers Centre. He is 5-0 with a 2.76 ERA in seven starts on the road this season. He has allowed only eight walks in in 362 batters faced this season. His 0.81 walks per nine innings is second in the majors to LHP Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers (0.67).

RHP Carlos Carrasco struck out a season-best 14 Thursday to earn the decision in a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. His career best is 16 strikeouts, Sept. 25, against the Kansas City Royals. He held the Blue Jays to three hits in 7 1./3 innings "He was able to throw that changeup in some huge spots and it made his fastball that much better," manager Terry Francona said. C Chris Gimenez said: "Just his ability to throw it for a strike down below the zone was pretty spectacular. I don't want to have any part of swinging at it."

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder inflammation) has resumed soft-tossing and is progressing well, manager Terry Francona said. Brantley has been out since May 10 after being activated from the DL on April 25. He opened the season on the DL after offseason shoulder surgery.