2B Jason Kipnis was 1-for-7 with an RBI and a walk Friday in the 2-1, 19-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. It is the longest Cleveland hitting streak this season. He is batting .272 on the streak with three homers and 13 RBIs.

RHP Trevor Bauer was scheduled to make his 13th start of the season Saturday in the third contest of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Instead he picked up the win in the 2-1, 19-inning victory over the Blue Jays that was a club-record 14th straight victory for the Indians. He allowed, two hits, three walks and no runs while striking out three in five innings. He is 7-2 with two wins in relief. "I didn't really know what to do. I was like 'It ended? We won? Yes!' I guess if you're going to set a record, you might as well do it the hard way, right." He said that he threw a "fairly intense" bullpen and lifted weights Thursday and lifted again Friday morning. "I was kind of checked out," he said. "Physically, I'm exhausted." Manager Terry Francona did not immediately know who was going to start Saturday and said that it could be "a bullpen day."

INF/OF Jose Ramirez was 2-for-8 in the 2-1 win in 19 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has a six-game hitting streak, He is batting .393 during that span with four RBIs.

RHP Josh Tomlin threw his sixth consecutive quality start Friday and did not factor in the decision as the Cleveland Indians needed 19 innings to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 for their club record 14th straight victory. He allowed seven hits, two walks and one run while striking out a season-best eight in six innings. He allowed a sixth-inning homer to 1B Justin Smoak, the fifth straight game in which he has allowed a home run.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was 5-for-8 on Saturday in the 2-1 win in 19 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has a five-game hitting streak with more than one hit in four of those games. He is 14-for-25 in that span.