LHP Shawn Morimando was called up from Double-A Akron after the scheduled starter for Saturday, RHP Trevor Bauer, pitched five innings Friday to earn the win in the 2-1, 19-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Morimando is a starter but was used in relief Saturday as the Indians used their bullpen instead of a regular starter.

LHP Shawn Morimando was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

RHP Joseph Colon had his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus. He has yet to appear in a major league game.

RHP Corey Kluber will make his 17th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Kluber was 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA in five starts in June, holding opponents to a .154 batting average and a .194 on-base percentage.

2B Jason Kipnis' hitting streak ended at 13 games on Saturday in he 9-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He batted .273 (15-for-55) during that span.

INF/OF Michael Martinez was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for LHP Shawn Morimando. Martinez played in 32 games for Cleveland, batting .283 (17-for-60). He played all three outfield positions as well as second and third base.

OF Abraham Almonte was activated Sunday after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

3B Juan Uribe was hit on the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning of the 9-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He came out of the game. X-rays were negative.

OF Rajai Davis became the eighth Indians player to hit for the cycle on Saturday in the 9-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit his ninth homer of the season in the first, tripled in the third, doubled in the seventh and singled in the ninth. The previous Indians player to hit for the cycle was DH/1B Travis Hafner on Aug. 14, 2003, at Minneota.

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list.