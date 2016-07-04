LHP Shawn Morimando was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday after pitching 3 2/3 innings (six hits, one walk, two runs, four strikeouts) in relief in the Indians' 9-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He called up from Double-A Akron for the game Saturday. RHP Trevor Bauer, the scheduled starter for Saturday, pitched five innings in relief Friday to earn the win. Morimando, who was 10-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 starts at Akron, already had been promoted to Triple-A when the call came from the Indians. He will join the Columbus rotation.

RHP Danny Salazar will start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers at Progressive Field. He earned his sixth win in as many starts Wednesday when he held the Braves to five hits and struck out eight over seven innings in a 3-0 Cleveland victory. This will be his second start of the season against Detroit after he beat them by throwing 5 /3 innings of three-run ball on June 24. In his career, he is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts against the Tigers.

OF Abraham Almonte was reinstated from the restricted list Sunday after he had completed his 80-game suspension for violating baseball's drug policy. He started in center field in the Indians' 17-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday and was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He batted .444 (12-for-27) in seven games with Triple-A Columbus on a rehabilitation assignment.

3B Juan Uribe (sore right hand) was in the original lineup Sunday but was scratched and replaced by INF/OF Jose Ramirez. X-rays on the hand, which was hit by a pitch Saturday, were negative, but he still had discomfort Sunday. "He was having a hard time throwing," manager Terry Francona said. "He just wasn't comfortable. They covered it, and I think he can actually hit. I just don't think he can make the longer throw."

C Chris Gimenez, who entered the Indians' 17-1 loss to the Blue Jays in the sixth inning as third baseman on Sunday, was pressed into pitching the seventh and eighth innings to preserve the bullpen. He pitched a perfect seventh but allowed four hits and four runs in the eighth. The appearance at third base was the fourth of his career at that position. He made his second appearance as a pitcher. His pitching debut was July 10, 2014, against the Angels, when he threw a shutout inning. "Unfortunately my career ERA of zero skyrocketed a little bit today," Gimenez said. He said he was throwing his "super changeup" most of the time. "Gimenez did a good job of just not getting hurt," manager Terry Francona said.

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder inflammation) was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for the return of OF Abraham Almonte from an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test. Brantley's move is mainly procedural. He has been on the DL since May 14 and would be eligible to come off within a week. He is not ready to return yet, but he is expected to begin batting practice this week and then would need a minor league rehab assignment. Brantley, who had offseason shoulder surgery, started the season on the DL before being activated on April 25 before returning to the DL after playing 11 games.