SS Francisco Lindor, at age 22 and in his first full season in the big leagues, was named to the American League All-Star team as a reserve. "It's an honor. I want to thank everyone who voted for me. This means a lot," said Lindor, who leads the majors with 15 three-hit games. He is batting .299 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.

RHP Danny Salazar, who has been the best pitcher on arguably the best pitching staff in the American League, was selected to the American League All-Star team. Salazar is 10-3 and leads the AL with a 2.36 ERA. "It's great that I get to go with someone from my team (SS Francisco Lindor), but I wish we had more guys going," Salazar said.

C Yan Gomes was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the order Tuesday for the second time this season as his season-long slump continues. Gomes went 0-for-4, and he is hitting just .175 overall and .127 against right-handers. "I want to take as much heat off him as I can because it's been such a struggle for him offensively," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Carlos Carrasco gave up one run and three hits in six innings to get the win Tuesday. In three starts vs. the Tigers this year, Carrasco is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall had four hits and three RBIs to pace the Indians' 13-hit attack Tuesday. It was his third four-hit game in the past 10 days. During that stretch, Chisenhall is batting .474 (18-for-38) with three home runs and 10 RBIs. "Lonnie isn't just getting hits, he's driving the ball," ,anager Terry Francona said. "Having him and (CF Tyler) Naquin at the bottom of the order and being productive really helps us."

OF Michael Brantley took live batting practice on the field Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list May 11. He continues his recover from offseason right shoulder surgery. "He wants to get back on the field bad, and we'll welcome him back a lot," manager Terry Francona said. However, there is still no firm timetable for Brantley's return.