a year ago
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
July 8, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Tyler Naquin continues to hit. The rookie was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 1 and since then he is batting .321 (27-for-84), and 15 of his 27 hits have been for extra bases.

LHP TJ House made his Indians debut Wednesday, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings on one hit with two strikeouts. House, who finished the 2014 season in the Indians' major league rotation, missed most of last year with a shoulder injury. He was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, and Wednesday was his first major league appearance as a reliever.

OF Jose Ramirez doubled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. It's the second longest hitting streak by an Indians player this year. 2B Jason Kipnis had a 13-game streak earlier in the season. During his hitting streak, Ramirez is batting .348 (16-for-46).

RHP Josh Tomlin, who came into Wednesday's game with a 9-1 record, hasn't had many bad starts this season, but he had one Wednesday. Given an early 2-0 lead, Tomlin gave up eight runs (five earned) and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Tomlin retired the first nine batters he faced but then gave up eight runs and seven hits, including two home runs, in his last 1 2/3 innings. "I didn't do a good job of limiting the damage in those two innings," he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
