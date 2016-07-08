RHP Joe Colon was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Colon was suspended for the first 50 games of the season for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. In 13 relief appearances at Columbus, he had a 0.59 ERA.

RHP Corey Kluber was named an American League All-Star, replacing RHP Marco Estrada, who was placed on the DL. "That's nice, because it shows the league is recognizing Corey's body of work," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "I also think it's a big pat on the back for the way our pitchers are pitching." RHP Danny Salazar also was selected to the AL team, as was SS Francisco Lindor.

RHP Zach McAllister (right hip discomfort) has been placed on the disabled list. In his last two appearances, McAllister has pitched 1 1/3 innings and given up seven runs on four hits, with five walks and one hit batter.

SS Francisco Lindor singled in Thursday's first inning and is batting .375 in the opening frame this season. That's the second-highest first inning batting average in the majors (minimum 70 plate appearances), trailing only Houston 2B Jose Altuve, who is hitting .390 in the first inning.

RHP Trevor Bauer had a very strange start Thursday night. Bauer gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. In his first 4 1/3 innings, the New York Yankees were 1-for-13 against him. After that they were 7-for-10. "It looked like he threw too many fastballs that caught too much of the plate. It came in a hurry," Indians manager Terry Francona said. Bauer was mystified by the sudden turn of events. "That's the best combination of stuff and command that I've had in a long time," he said.

3B Jose Ramirez's career-high 11-game hitting streak ended when he went 0-for-4 on Thursday night. During his streak, Ramirez hit .348 (16-for-46), with four doubles and seven RBIs. It's the second longest hitting streak by an Indian this year. 2B Jason Kipnis had a 13-game streak earlier in the season.

RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. In 24 relief appearances at Columbus, Adams was 2-3 with a 4.18 ERA and six saves. He was up with the Indians earlier this season and in seven appearances had a 2.35 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

RHP Mike Clevinger, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on July 4 when Cleveland had a short bullpen, has been optioned back to Columbus. Indians manager Terry Francona said the decision to option him was due in part to Clevinger being a scheduled starting pitcher in the Triple-A All-Star game. In 13 starts at Columbus, Clevinger is 8-0 with a 2.70 ERA.