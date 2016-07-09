RHP Corey Kluber will go to his first All-Star game with a record of 9-8 and a 3.61 ERA, after his 10-2 win over the Yankees. Kluber gave up one run and five hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks. "It gives you a lot of low stress innings when the guys put 10 on the board," said Kluber, who in his last three starts at Progressive Field is 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA.

2B Jason Kipnis hit two of the Indians' five home runs, a solo shot in the first inning and another solo blast in the seventh. It's the third multi-home run game in Kipnis' career. He has 14 home runs this year, three shy of his career high of 17 set in 2013.

DH Carlos Santana was moved into the leadoff spot this season, and the move seems to be agreeing with him. Friday night Santana led off the bottom of the first inning with his 20th home run. "Twenty home runs from your leadoff hitter at the break. Not many teams can say they have that," said 2B Jason Kipnis. Last year Santana hit 19 home runs in 551 at bats. This year he hit his 20th homer in his 315th at-bat.

OF Tyler Naquin, who is having an outstanding rookie season, hit his eighth home run Thursday. Entering play Friday Naquin, the Indians' top pick (15th overall) in the 2012 draft, was leading all American League rookies in hitting (.325), on base percentage (.386) and slugging percentage (.596). "His offensive numbers are really, really good," Manager Terry Francona said. "He's been unbelievably productive. We knew he was going to have to learn on the run, and it's been fun to watch."

1B Mike Napoli hit one of the longest home runs in Progressive Field history in the third inning off RHP Chad Green. The ball landed at the top of the left field bleachers, just under the scoreboard, a drive estimated at 462 feet. "I don't know how you hit a ball that far," manager Terry Francona said.

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but that won't happen. Brantley has taken batting practice the last few days but still has to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, which hasn't been scheduled yet.

