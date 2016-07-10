FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
July 10, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Olson has been claimed on waivers from Kansas City and optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In five relief appearances with Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate at Omaha, Olson had a 2.84 ERA and no decisions.

SS Francisco Lindor was 3-for-6 in Saturday's game. It's his major league-leading 16th three-hit game of the season.

DH Carlos Santana has 20 home runs. He is the first Indians player to have 20 home runs prior to the All-Star break since Grady Sizemore had 23 in 2008.

RHP Danny Salazar came into Saturday's game leading the American League with a 2.36 ERA. But after throwing 112 pitches and giving up six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, his ERA jumped nearly 40 points to 2.75. "He was a little careless. Gave up a lot of 0-2 hits," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Cody Allen, the Indians' closer, pitched the ninth and 10th innings. It's only the second time this season Allen has pitched two innings in an appearance. The other came on May 18, at Cincinnati.

1B Mike Napoli has hit 13 home runs at Progressive Field this year. That ties Napoli with Baltimore's Mark Trumbo for the most home runs at home in the American League this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
