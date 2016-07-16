INF Erik Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Gonzalez hit .296 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 81 games in the minors this season.

DH Carlos Santana went 1-for-5 with a single. The hit extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Santana is hitting .340 (17-for-50) during the streak.

LHP T.J. House was optioned to Columbus on Friday. House has a 3.38 ERA in four relief outings with Cleveland this season.

LHP T.J. House was optioned to Columbus. House has a 3.38 ERA in four relief outings with Cleveland this season.

RHP Carlos Carrasco got the win on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings pitched with three strikeouts. Carrasco improved to 4-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched spanning his last seven starts. "Early on, I thought he had to get back in the flow," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "He had the wild pitch that ended up leading to a run [in the first inning]. But then, to his credit, he got into a rhythm and you look up and it's the seventh inning and he's held them to two."

1B Mike Napoli went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the eighth inning. The three-hit night matched a season high and was his fourth multihit effort in his last eight games. During that stretch, Napoli is hitting .480.

OF Michael Brantley had his rehab assignment moved from Class A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Friday. Brantley has played in just 11 games this season because of shoulder and biceps injuries and is hitting .231 with seven RBIs and a stolen base.

OF Michael Brantley had his rehab assignment moved from Class A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Friday.