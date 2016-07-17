RHP Zach McAllister will begin a rehab assignment on Monday with Triple-A Columbus. McAllister has been on the disabled list since July 7 with a sore right hip.

RHP Trevor Bauer lasted six-plus innings and allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He left in line for the victory, but a pair of hits allowed by Jeff Manship allowed two inherited runners to score and tie the game at 4. It was the 12th time in 14 starts this season that Bauer has allowed three earned runs or fewer.

1B Carlos Santana singled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. The streak is the longest by an Indians player this season and established a new career high.

RHP Danny Salazar was announced as the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. The club decided to give Salazar extra rest after diagnosing him with mild elbow discomfort before the All-Star break. Salazar threw a bullpen on Friday and sustained no setbacks.