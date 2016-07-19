FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
#US MLB
July 19, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Yan Gomes was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a separated right shoulder. Gomes isn't expected to require surgery, but the team announced that the 28-year-old will miss one to two months after falling awkwardly at first base in Sunday's 6-1 victory over Minnesota. Gomes, who ripped a double earlier in the contest to snap an 0-for-27 slump, was carted off the field after landing on the first-base bag. He is batting just .165 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 71 games this season.

C Yan Gomes separated his shoulder Sunday and was placed on the disabled list Monday. He is projected to miss six to eight weeks.

C Roberto Perez, who had been on the disabled list with a right thumb injury, was activated and started Monday.

