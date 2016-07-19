RHP Cody Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday after a one-day stay in the majors. In five stints with the Indians in 2016, Anderson is 1-4 with a 7.48 ERA in nine games, eight of them starts.

RHP Corey Kluber exited after seven scoreless innings Monday with a cramp in his right calf. Kluber warmed up to start the eighth before being led off by manager Terry Francona and the trainer. "The first couple of pitches it kind of grabbed a little bit," Kluber said. "I tried to push through. The last two or three pitches, I couldn't push off. I was just kind of dragging. I think I threw a couple to the backstop. I just tried to keep going. Obviously it's frustrating. I guess it's just one of those things that happens." The Indians do not anticipate Kluber will miss a start.

RHP Zach McAllister, who is on the disabled list with right hip discomfort, threw a scoreless inning Monday for Triple-A Columbus against Louisville. He threw eight strikes in a dozen pitches and gave up one hit. Manager Terry Francona said McAllister would "work at least a couple of times" on his rehab to see how it goes.

C Yan Gomes is anticipated to miss six-to-eight weeks with a right shoulder injury and went on the disabled list Monday.

LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, where he was 1-1 with a 3.62 ERA in 26 relief appearances. Crockett was with Cleveland earlier in the season and, in 11 appearances, faced only 20 batters. He had a 14.73 ERA, allowing seven hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings with opponents hitting .389 off him.

C Roberto Perez, who suffered a broken right thumb and ligament damage on April 30 and required surgery on May 2, was reinstated from the disabled list and inserted into the starting lineup. Perez had only 16 at-bats in nine games on a minor league rehab assignment with three different clubs, but did draw eight walks. Manager Terry Francona said Perez is not ready to catch every day. "I know even for Triple-A, it seemed a little quick (for Perez) because you've got to catch up," Francona said. "But playing the Royals it won't slow down, but he'll catch up and hopefully quickly. The saving grace through all of that is he really throws well and catches well, so that really helps. If you've got a guy back there that just can't it down to second, that's a hard way to go through the day."