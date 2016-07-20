RF Erik Gonzalez made his first big league start and singled in his first at-bat in the third inning. It was his first major league hit. He went 0-for-1 Saturday in his big league debut at Minnesota.

SS Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, home run, two RBIs and scored three runs. He is hitting .444 with four home runs against the Royals this season. He is a career .384 hitter with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 22 career games against Kansas City.

DH Carlos Santana had a two-run single in fifth inning and has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games. Santana was 0-for-7 with two sacrifice flies with the bases loaded before the single.

RHP Danny Salazar beat the Royals again on Wednesday. He is 3-0 with a 1.21 in three starts against the Royals this season. He is 11-3, becoming the first Indians pitcher to win 11 games by July 19 since Josh Tomlin was 11-4 in 2011. His 2.75 ERA tops the American League.

RHP Danny Salazar, who beat the Royals on Tuesday, is the first Indians' pitcher to win three consecutive starts against a defending World Series champion since Jake Westbrook (White Sox) in 2006. Prior to that, it was Dick Donovan in 1962 (Yankees).

OF Michael Brantley has had a setback on his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Toledo and is still experiencing pain in his left shoulder. He will have a MRI on Wednesday. "He swung in one of his at-bats the other night and he felt his shoulder again," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "So, we kind of convened and the way he kind of phrased it to me was, he didn't seem terribly worried about it, he just feels like he's having a tough time pushing through the last little bit (of his swing)." He began a rehab assignment July 11 with Akron. He had three at-bats Sunday, but did not play Monday. He has appeared in only 11 games this season because of the shoulder issues, which required offseason surgery.