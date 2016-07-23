RHP Cody Anderson was called up from Triple-A Columbus by Cleveland on Friday. This will be Anderson's sixth stint with Cleveland in 2016. He has a 1-4 record with a 7.48 ERA in nine games with the Indians.

RHP Cody Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. The move came after the team placed RHP Joe Colon on the 15-day disabled list (right shoulder inflammation), retroactive to July 19. Colon was sent back to Cleveland to be examined and won't throw for three or four days, Francona said.

RHP Joe Colon was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 19, with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Friday. Colon last pitched on July 16 against the Minnesota Twins. He took the loss in that 11-inning game and has been battling shoulder soreness since.

RHP Zach McAllister, on the 15-day disabled list since July 7, will throw a side session on Saturday and then pitch again Monday, manager Terry Francona said. The skipper said the Indians then will "revisit that."

RHP Trevor Bauer gave up just eight homers in his first 21 games, 14 of which were starts, but the long ball hurt him Friday. He gave up a three-run shot to RF Mark Trumbo plus a solo homer to 3B Manny Machado. Bauer allowed just two homers in his previous eight starts. "I've got to do a better job," Bauer said. "I had to keep us in it tonight. I know it's going to be a low-scoring game when I pitch. I've got to give the team a better chance to win."

CF Tyler Naquin continued his recent hot streak by going 2-for-4 on Friday night. He's now hitting .500 in his last 18 at-bats and .363 in his last 25 games since June 18.

3B Juan Uribe left the game on Friday night after being hit in the head by a pitch from RHP Odrisamer Despaigne. Uribe suffered a head contusion, and the Indians said he's day to day. "They had the doctor check it out. I'm OK," Uribe said. "The ball hit the helmet, hit a little bit (on the cheek)."

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was in the original starting lineup, but manager Terry Francona pulled him because of a flu/virus. Chisenhall was announced to pinch hit in the ninth, but Francona then pinch hit for him when the Orioles brought in LHP Zach Britton.

OF Michael Brantley, on the 60-day disabled list with a shoulder injury, had "an outpatient procedure to relieve scar tissue buildup in his shoulder," the team said Friday on Twitter. Brantley's shoulder felt better after the procedure, and trainer James Quinlan said before Friday's game that doctors were encouraged by what they saw.