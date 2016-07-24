2B Jason Kipnis recored a hit Saturday and has a seven-game hitting streak. He's hitting .429 since July 16 and has hits in 11 of his last 12 games. Still, not being able to complete a first-inning double play that opened the door to three Baltimore runs frustrated the second baseman. "That's a play that needs to be made," Kipnis said. "We needed to turn that."

1B Carlos Santana has enjoyed the month of July. He went 1-for-2 with two walks Saturday and has a .319 average this month, hitting safely in 16 of the 18 games in July.

3B Juan Uribe, hit in the head Friday night, felt better on Saturday. Indians manager Terry Francona said Uribe woke up with a bit of a headache and soreness where the pitch hit him in the face but can play. Still, Uribe did not start.

RHP Josh Tomlin's had a good year but homers plagued him once more in Saturday's game. He allowed his 23rd blast this season when RF Mark Trumbo hit a three-run homer for the Orioles en route to a 5-2 victory-- and later gave up one more. "Not (good) enough," Tomlin said when asked how he pitched. "Made a couple mistakes in the first inning and then another to Alvarez. Make mistakes and they take advantage of them."

RF Lonnie Chisenhall returned to the lineup Saturday after missing Friday's game due to a virus. Francona said Chisenhall got IVs Friday and improved.

