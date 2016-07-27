RHP Zach McAllister (right hip discomfort) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Akron on Monday. He threw one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

RHP Zach McAllister will make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Tuesday. McAllister has been on the disabled list since July 7 with right hip discomfort.

OF Michael Brantley, who hasn't appeared in a game since May 9 because of lingering issues after offseason right shoulder surgery, said he is "very confident" he will be back playing again before the end of the season.