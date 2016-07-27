RHP Zach McAllister will make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Tuesday. McAllister has been on the disabled list since July 7 with right hip discomfort.

RHP Zach McAllister will make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Tuesday. McAllister has been on the disabled list since July 7 with right hip discomfort.

SS Francisco Lindor's game-winning single, his third hit of the game, in the bottom of the ninth inning was the first walkoff hit of his career. "I was just trying to put the ball in play. I got the barrel to it and was glad it went through," said Lindor. It's Lindor's 17th three-hit game of the season, which ties him with Boston's Xander Bogaerts for the most in the majors. Lindor is hitting .356 at Progressive Field, the third-highest home average in the American League.

RHP Danny Salazar did not pitch well, but at least avoided a loss. Salazar pitched four innings, giving up four runs, three earned, and four hits, with five strikeouts and two walks. "Everything was hard for him. He wasn't in synch with anything," manager Terry Francona said.

OF Abraham Almonte doubled in the seventh inning. Almonte this year if 5-for-28 this year, and all five of his hits are doubles.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall's pinch-hit single in the seventh inning drove in a run. It also improved Chisenhall's career average as a pinch hitter to .292 (14-for-48).

OF Michael Brantley, who hasn't appeared in a game since May 9 because of lingering issues after offseason right shoulder surgery, said he is "very confident" he will be back playing again before the end of the season.

OF Michael Brantley, who hasn't appeared in a game since May 9 due to lingering issues following offseason right shoulder surgery, said he is "very confident" he will be back playing again before the end of the season. Manager Terry Francona is also optimistic Brantley will return this year. "Even if he comes back and only plays two out of three games that's better than none out of three," Francona said.