RHP Cody Anderson pitched a scoreless seventh inning to get the win. Anderson began the season in the Indians starting rotation, but has since been moved to the bullpen. Friday's win is his first career win as a reliever.

RHP Zach McAllister was activated off the disabled list Friday. McAllister had been on the DL since July 7 with right hip discomfort. In 30 relief appearances McAllister is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

DH Carlos Santana's home run in the sixth inning is the 139th of his career. That ties him with Grady Sizemore for 13th in Indians history. The home run also snapped the Indians' streak of five consecutive games without a home run, their longest homerless streak of the year.

RHP Cody Allen admitted he was holding his breath in the ninth inning when OF Jose Reddick hit what looked like it might be a three-run home run with two on and two outs. However, Reddicks drive was caught by center fielder Tyler Naquin, with his back pressed against the wall, for the final out of the game. "Naquin was the only person in Cleveland who knew it wasnt going out," Allen said.

OF Rajai Davis stole second base in the fifth inning. It's Davis 25th stolen base of the season. Davis, 35, is the oldest Indians player to steal 25 bases in a season since Napoleon Lajoie in 1910.

RHP Jeff Manship has been put on the disabled list with right wrist tendinitis. In 37 relief appearances Manship is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA.