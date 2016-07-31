FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Sunday's game, has never beaten Oakland. In five career appearances, four of them starts, against the A's, Kluber is 0-4 with a 4.03 ERA.

2B Jason Kipnis hit a home run in the first inning on Saturday night. It was his 17th of the season, matching his career high set last year. It's also the 2,000th home run hit by an Indians player in the history of Progressive Field, which opened in 1994.

OF Tyler Naquin, who leads American League rookies in hitting, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, triples and extra-base hits and is tied for the lead in home runs, has impressed manager Terry Francona. "He can hit the ball out of the park in any direction," Francona said. "He's a hard guy to defend because he uses the entire field."

RHP Josh Tomlin pitched seven strong innings to get the win on Saturday night. Tomlin (11-3) leads Indians pitchers in wins. Tomlin, who leads the league with an average of 1.0 walks per nine innings, walked two in seven innings. It was only the third time in his 19 starts that Tomlin has allowed two walks in a game.

C Chris Gimenez and Oakland DH Billy Butler got into a heated argument during Butler's at-bat in the fourth inning. The players had to be separated by home-plate umpire Tripp Gibson. Butler was upset that Gimenez was questioning a ball called by Gibson. "My job is to get as many strikes as I can for my pitcher. I don't care what the hitter thinks," Gimenez said.

