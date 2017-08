OF Brandon Guyer was traded by the Rays to the Indians for prospects on Monday. Guyer, 30, batted just .241 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 63 games with Tampa Bay this season, although he feasted on left-handed pitching. Guyer batted .344 versus southpaws in 2016 with four homers and nine RBIs.

OF Joey Butler was designated for assignment Sunday by the Indians. Butler, 30, was hitting .238/.306/.360 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 90 games for Triple-A Columbus this year.