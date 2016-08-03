OF Brandon Guyer, who was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on Monday, took the roster spot of RHP Danny Salazar, who went on the disabled list with elbow inflammation.

RHP Danny Salazar was placed on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his elbow and activated outfielder Brandon Guyer prior to the Cleveland Indians' game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Salazar exited in the third inning of Monday's 12-5 setback to Minnesota with discomfort in his elbow, an ailment that manager Terry Francona admitted has plagued the hurler for the last few weeks. The 26-year-old Salazar suffered the loss to the Twins after allowing six runs on as many hits in two-plus frames.

RHP Danny Salazar, who lasted just two innings in his start on Monday, was placed on the disabled list with an inflamed right elbow, which was revealed in an MRI on Tuesday. The Indians say Salazar is expected to be sidelined 2-3 weeks.

RHP Mike Clevinger was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday to assume Salazar's spot in the rotation. Clevinger will start Thursday against the Twins.