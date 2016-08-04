RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong, 25, allowed one run on two hits in one inning during his lone appearance this season with the Indians on May 31. He has yet to record a decision in nine career outings.

RHP Joe Colon threw a 20-pitch simulated game on Wednesday. Colon has been on the disabled list since July 22 with right shoulder inflammation.

OF Brandon Guyer, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on Monday, was added to the roster Tuesday. "He's a really good complementary player for our roster," manager Terry Francona said. "He plays hard, he's a gamer, and he can play all three outfield positions." Guyer did not play Tuesday against the Twins.

SS Francisco Lindor went 3-for-5. It was his 18th three-hit game of the season, the most in the majors. Fourteen of Lindor's 18 three-hit games have come at Progressive Field, where he is batting .353.

RHP Danny Salazar, who lasted just two innings in his start Monday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with an inflamed right elbow, which was revealed in an MRI done Tuesday. The Indians say Salazar is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks. "The elbow is fine structurally, so that's good news," manager Terry Francona said. "We're confident he'll be ready to pitch again when his time on the DL is up."

RHP Austin Adams was optioned by the Indians to Triple-A Columbus. Adams, 29, yielded two runs in each of his last two relief appearances in back-to-back losses to Minnesota. He did not record a decision but posted a 7.04 ERA in 15 appearances this season.

RHP Mike Clevinger will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to assume RHP Danny Salazar's spot in the rotation. Salazar was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with inflammation in his right elbow. Clevinger is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 17 starts at Columbus. He went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in four games (three starts) for Cleveland earlier this season.

RHP Carlos Carrasco gave up four consecutive extra-base hits in the third inning, which went double, home run, double, home run. "It snowballed him and he couldn't stop it," manager Terry Francona said. "I thought his stuff was good, but his sequencing and location was not good." Carrasco took the loss against the Twins, allowing eight runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.