RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game. Armstrong got into the game, pitched two scoreless innings and then was optioned back to Columbus after the game.

RHP Cody Anderson pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two runs, three hits and one walk on Wednesday night. After the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

RHP Joe Colon threw a 20-pitch simulated game on Wednesday. Colon has been on the disabled list since July 22 with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Joseph Colon threw a 20-pitch simulated game on Wednesday. Colon has been on the disabled list since July 22 with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Trevor Bauer gave up eight runs (seven earned), eight hits and five walks on Wednesday night. "Obviously, the walks hurt him, and he gave up a lot of 0-2 hits," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "A lot of long innings and crooked numbers. We couldn't let him go any farther." In his last five starts, Bauer is 0-3 with an 8.37 ERA.

OF Tyler Naquin was named the American League's Rookie of the Month for July. Naquin hit .348 with six home runs and 15 RBIs during the month. Naquin hit his 13th home run in Wednesday's game. All 13 of his home runs have come since June 1. Since June 1, he is hitting .336 with 32 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 143 at-bats.

LHP Kyle Crockett has slowly begun to gain the confidence of manager Terry Francona. Crockett has made seven consecutive scoreless appearances and has held opponents to a .158 batting average during that stretch. "He's making more good pitches," Francona said. "When you don't overpower people, you've got to make your pitches and hit your spots."

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus Wednesday.

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Adams was recalled from Columbus on July 7. In 15 appearances with the Indians, Adams has a 7.04 ERA and no decisions.

RHP Michael Clevinger will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Thursday's game against Minnesota. Clevinger is replacing RHP Danny Salazar in the rotation. Salazar was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday with an inflammed right elbow.