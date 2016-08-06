FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Shawn Morimando was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and INF Michael Martinez was added to the active roster while optioning INF Erik Gonzalez and LHP Ryan Merritt to Columbus.

UTL Michael Martinez was claimed off outright waivers by Cleveland from Boston. Martinez was with the Indians earlier this season, but was designated for assignment July 2. He will join the Indians on Friday in New York and the Indians will make a corresponding roster move. Martinez went 1-for-6 in four games with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Indians in a cash transaction last month.

