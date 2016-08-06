LHP Ryan Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Merritt was just promoted to the Indians on Thursday, when he threw a perfect inning of relief in a 9-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Terry Francona said Merritt was sent back on Friday because the Indians needed a fresh arm after relievers threw 23 1/3 innings over the previous four days and that he didn't think it was fair to ask Merritt, who has started in all 18 of his appearances at Columbus, to have to pitch again if needed on Friday or Saturday. Merritt has allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 scoreless innings in two big league appearances this season. He is 7-7 with a 4.06 ERA for Columbus.

LHP Shawn Morimando was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and INF Michael Martinez was added to the active roster while optioning INF Erik Gonzalez and LHP Ryan Merritt to Columbus.

LHP Shawn Morimando was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, when he gave up four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one in an inning of relief in the Indians' 13-7 loss. Manager Terry Francona said Morimando would provide a fresh arm to a bullpen that entered Friday having thrown 23 1/3 innings in the previous four days. Francona added that Morimando could be one of a handful of pitchers the Indians cycle between the majors and Columbus in an attempt to keep their seven-man bullpen as rested as possible. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Morimando, who made his major league debut July 2, when he allowed two runs over 3 2/3 innings of relief against the Toronto Blue Jays. Morimando is 13-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 21 starts this season between Columbus and Double-A Akron.

INF Erik Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Manager Terry Francona said the move was made in order to get the 24-year-old Gonzalez more regular playing time in the minors and to provide the Indians with a veteran, INF/OF Michael Martinez, more accustomed to serving as a 25th man. Gonzalez was promoted to the majors for the first time on July 14 and went 1-for-9 in 10 games. He is batting .296 with six homers, 39 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 81 games for Columbus.

RHP Corey Kluber will look to continue his recent stretch of impressive pitching on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Indians in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Kluber earned the win in his most recent start last Sunday, when he allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven shutout innings as the Indians beat the Oakland Athletics, 8-0. It was the third time in his last four starts Kluber has allowed one run or fewer, a stretch in which he is 2-0 with a 1.24 ERA as he's lowered his overall ERA from 3.79 to a season-low 3.27. Kluber is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

INF/OF Michael Martinez was added to the Indians' 25-man roster on Friday, when he went 0-for-1 with a run scored in a 13-7 loss to the Yankees. Martinez was claimed off waivers by the Indians from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. This is the second tour of duty with the Indians this season for Martinez, who batted .283 with one homer and three RBIs in 32 games before he was sold to the Red Sox for cash considerations on July 8. Manager Terry Francona said Friday that Martinez will be utilized as the 25th man. Martinez is batting .269 with the one homer and three RBIs in 37 games between the Indians and Red Sox this year.

OF Joey Butler was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus. He did not play for the Indians this season and is hitting .238 with Columbus this season.

3B Juan Uribe was released by the Indians. He had been designated for assignment on Monday.