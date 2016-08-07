LHP Shawn Morimando was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Morimando was just recalled by the Indians on Friday, but the club needed a fresh arm after he gave up four runs on three hits and four walks over just one inning of relief in a 13-7 loss to the Yankees. It was the second one-day stint in the majors this season for Morimando, who gave up two runs over 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 2. Morimando has an 11.57 ERA for the Indians and is 13-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 21 starts this season between Columbus and Double-A Akron.

LHP TJ House was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Manager Terry Francona said House was promoted in order to provide some depth for a bullpen that threw 19 2/3 innings the previous four games. This is the second trip to the majors this season for House, who posted a 3.38 ERA in four relief appearances between July 4-13. House is 4-3 with a 4.23 ERA and one save in 26 games (12 starts) for Columbus this year.

OF Rajai Davis filled up the boxscore Saturday when he went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Indians' 5-2 win over the Yankees. Davis was hitless in his first two at-bats before he singled home the tying run in the fifth inning, extended the Indians' lead to 4-2 with his career-high 10th homer in the seventh and came around to score the final run after drawing a one-out walk in the ninth. It was the second straight multi-hit game for Davis, who is batting .260 with 38 RBIs and 27 stolen bases -- tied for the most in the American League -- in 91 games this season.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will look to bounce back from the worst start of his career Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Indians in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Carrasco took the loss last Tuesday, when he gave up eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one over 3 2/3 innings as the Indians fell 10-6 to the Minnesota Twins. The runs were the most Carrasco has allowed in 100 big league starts as well as the first time he's given up more than six runs since July 6, 2013. After giving up two earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts from June 13 through July 20, Carrasco has surrendered 11 earned runs in his last two starts, a stretch of 9 2/3 innings in which his ERA has risen from a season-low 2.31 to 3.12. Carrasco is 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against the Yankees.