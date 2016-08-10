RHP Trevor Bauer bounced back from the worst outing of his career with a solid effort. Bauer pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings for the win as Cleveland defeated the Nationals 3-1 on Tuesday night. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four. Last time out he surrendered eight runs (seven earned) in 2 2/3 innings. "He was outstanding today. Everything was working. We got ahead of those guys (in the count)," catcher Roberto Perez said.

RHP Cody Allen's 21st save of the season was not without a bit of drama. Entering to start the ninth inning, Allen walked pinch-hitter Clint Robinson with two outs but struck out Trea Turner with Jayson Werth (who had homered in his previous at-bat) on deck to preserve the 3-1 win over the Nationals.

3B Jose Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 13 games and drove in two runs with two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals. In his last 15 games, Ramirez is batting .407 (22-for-54) with five doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, 10 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

RHP Josh Tomlin (11-4, 3.81 ERA) makes his 21st start of the season on Wednesday against Washington. He allowed a season-high seven earned runs and nine hits in his last start, a loss to the Yankees. Tomlin, who ranks second in the majors in walks per nine innings (1.15), will be making his first career start against the Nationals.

LF Michael Brantley suffered another setback as he attempts to rehab his injured right shoulder. The Indians said the 29-year-old "experienced a recurrence of right shoulder symptoms while progressing through hitting activities late last week." He was seen Monday in New York by a specialist who confirmed Brantley is experiencing symptoms consistent with chronic biceps tendinitis. Brantley has been out since May 10. He has appeared in just 11 games this season and is batting .231 with seven RBIs.