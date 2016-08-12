LHP T.J. House was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for RHP Jeff Manship, who had been sidelined since July 29 with right wrist tendinitis. House, who did not enter a game in his recent recall from Columbus, made four appearances with Cleveland in July and yielded one run on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Tommy Hunter begins an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Hunter has been on the disabled list since July 17 with a non-displaced fracture in his lower back.

RHP Jeff Manship was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Cleveland's game on Thursday versus the visiting Los Angeles Angels. Manship had been sidelined since July 29 with right wrist tendinitis. Manship has posted a 1-1 mark with a 3.38 ERA in 37 relief appearances this season. The 31-year-old has allowed 11 earned runs and struck out 20 in 29 1/3 innings.

