RHP Corey Kluber had to sit through some long innings while his teammates scored 14 runs, plus a 30-minute rain delay in the fourth inning, but pitched six solid innings to get the win. "The layoff (from the long inning and rain delay) was a little tough, but I'll take 14 runs every time and manage to deal with it," said Kluber.

DH Carlos Santana led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, his fifth leadoff home run of the season. Santana is the fourth player in Indians history with five or more leadoff home runs in a single season. The others: Grady Sizemore (seven in 2008), Kenny Lofton (five in 1999) and Shin-Soo Choo (five in 2012). Santana was knocked out of the Thursday's game in the fifth inning when he was hit on the right side of the head by a line drive off the bat of teammate Francisco Lindor while sitting in the dugout. "I could hear it hit him. It was not a good feeling," Manager Terry Francona said. "But he was doing much better after the game. He doesn't think he has a concussion, but we'll get him checked out in the morning."

OF Tyler Naquin, who to this point was having an outstanding rookie season, is dealing with his first slump of the season. Naquin is hitting .080 (2-for-25, with 14 strikeouts) in August. He's hitless in his last 16 at bats and has struck out in each of his last nine official at bats.

LHP TJ House has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. He was recalled from Columbus on Aug.6. In four relief appearances this year for the Indians House had a 3.38 ERA.

3B Jose Ramirez's home run in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games, the longest active streak in the American League, and the longest by an Indians player this season. During his streak Ramirez is hitting .450 (18-for-40), with three home runs and seven RBI.

1B Mike Napoli continues to torment the Angels, the team with whom he broke into the big leagues in 2006. In Thursday's win Napoli was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI. Napoli, at age 34, is having one of the best years of his career, with 29 home runs and 83 RBI. In four games against the Angels this year Napoli is hitting .563 (9-for-16) with a home run and six RBI. In 201 career at bats against the Angels he is hitting .338 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI. "We just haven't matched up well against him. He's been tougher on us than anyone," said Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

RHP Tommy Hunter is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Hunter has been on the DL since July 17 with a non-displaced fracture in his lower back. In 22 relief appearances this year Hunter is 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA. Manager Terry Francona said Hunter will likely need multiple appearances at Columbus before being activated off the DL.

RHP Jeff Manship was activated off the disabled list prior to Thursday's game. Manship had been on the DL since July 29 with right wrist tendinitis. In 38 relief appearances this year Manship is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA. "This certainly helps. It was hard not to have him," said Manager Terry Francona. "This gives us another reliable guy, which is important."