SS Francisco Lindor, who had started 109 of the Indians first 112 games at shortstop, was in the lineup as the DH Friday as a way of "getting him off his feet for a day," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

DH/1B Carlos Santana was held out of the lineup Friday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive while sitting in the dugout. Santana underwent a battery of concussion tests, the early results of which were encouraging, according to Manager Terry Francona.