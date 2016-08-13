OF Brandon Guyer had three hits, including a home run, and he matched his career high with five RBIs. Guyer was acquired by Cleveland in a deal with Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Since joining the Indians, Guyer is hitting .467 (7-for-15). "He's had quality at-bats since he got here, so he has a chance to do what he did tonight," manager Terry Francona said.

SS Francisco Lindor was in the lineup as the DH Friday as a way of "getting him off his feet for a day," said manager Terry Francona. Lindor responded by going 3-for-5. It's Lindor's 19th three-hit game this year, the most in the majors. It's also the most three-hit games in a season by an Indians player since Grady Sizemore had 20 in 2005.

DH/1B Carlos Santana was held out of the lineup Friday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive while sitting in the dugout. Santana underwent a battery of concussion tests, the early results of which were encouraging, according to manager Terry Francona.

OF Tyler Naquin, who has led all AL rookies in multiple offensive categories for most of the season, is mired in his first significant slump at the major league level. Naquin, who did not play in Friday's game, is hitting .080 (2-25, with 14 strikeouts) in the month of August, and he has struck out in his last nine consecutive official at-bats. "No young player is going to go through a whole year with an OPS of one thousand," manager Terry Francona said. "He's just going through a period where pitchers are not making very many mistakes against him."

2B Jose Ramirez had three more hits, including a double, a home run and two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games, the longest active streak in the American League, and the longest by an Indians player this year. During the streak, Ramirez is hitting .453 (29-for-64).

OF Rajai Davis had three of the Indians' team record-tying eight stolen bases in Friday night's win. "You just trust your instincts and you go," Davis said. "It helps us as a team, and puts pressure on the defense." Davis leads the American League with 31 steals and the Indians as a team lead the league with 92.

RHP Carlos Carrasco survived a rocky first three innings, then settled down to hold the Angels scoreless on three hits over his last four innings, retiring 15 of the last 18 batters he faced. In seven innings, Carrasco gave up three runs and eight hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks. "The first few innings he was throwing everything in the middle of the plate and they were whacking it," manager Terry Francona said. "But after he settled down and got into the game, he was the Carrasco we're used to seeing."

RHP Tommy Hunter was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus. Hunter has been on the DL since July 17 with a non-displaced fracture in his lower back. In 22 relief appearances this year, Hunter is 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA. Manager Terry Francona said Hunter will likely need multiple appearances at Columbus before being activated off the DL.