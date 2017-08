C Carlos Santana wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday, but he has been cleared to play after missing Friday's game while undergoing concussion tests. Santana got hit in the head with a line drive while sitting in the dugout during Thursday's game.

LF Michael Brantley will have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder on Monday. Brantley had surgery last November to repair a torn labrum. He had several setbacks this year during his rehab and only appeared in 11 games.