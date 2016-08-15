LHP Tyler Olson was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus. He had been designated for assignment Aug. 4. Olson was claimed off waivers from Kansas City on July 9 but never pitched for the Indians.

RHP Trevor Bauer gave up two home runs and fell behind 4-1 after the top of the fifth inning against the Angels. However, Bauer was persistent and stuck around through six innings. He was rewarded with the win, boosting his record to 9-5. He wound up allowing four runs in five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. "I just try to stay in the game as long as I can because we know with our offense we can come back," Bauer said.

DH Carlos Santana was back in the lineup Sunday after missing the previous two games. Santana was hit in the head by a line drive while sitting in the dugout during Thursday's game. He passed all the concussion tests, and he went 1-for-4 in the series finale against the Angels.

CF Tyler Naquin, who snapped an 0-for-19 streak with a double in his last at-bat Saturday, was 3-for-4 Sunday with two doubles. In his past five at-bats, Naquin is 4-for-5 with three doubles. Naquin leads all American League rookies with a .314 average.

3B Jose Ramirez was 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the American League. It is the longest hitting streak by an Indians player since 2B Jason Kipnis hit in 20 straight games in June 2015. During his run, Ramirez is hitting .417 (32-for-72).

DH Mike Napoli had two singles, extending his hitting streak to 14 games, which matches his career high, first accomplished in May 2007. During his current streak, Napoli is hitting .442 (23-for-52).

LHP Andrew Miller retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, combining with closer RHP Cody Allen to pitch a perfect last three innings. "With the way he was throwing, the best thing to do is to stay out of the way. That was phenomenal," manager Terry Francona said of Miller. Miller added, "We're still trying to figure out how we're going to use guys (late in games). Flexibility is a positive I can offer. Any way Tito wants to use me, I'll happily oblige."