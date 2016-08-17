RHP Joseph Colon was activated from the disabled list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Colon was on the DL since July 22 due to right shoulder inflammation. He went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three relief appearances for the Indians. He is 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA in 15 outings for Columbus.

OF Rajai Davis, 35, leads the American League with 32 stolen bases. Davis could become just the third player in AL history to lead the league in steals at age 35 or older. The last to do it was Oakland's Rickey Henderson, who had 66 in 1998 at the age of 39. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Eddie Collins of the White Sox, in 1924 at age 37 and 1923 at age 36.

OF Michael Brantley underwent a 45-minute operation on Monday to address the chronic biceps tendinitis in his right shoulder. Brantley will need about four months to recuperate and hopes to be ready for the beginning of next season. Brantley had surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder in November, and he was limited to just 11 games this season. He hit .231 with no homers in his short 2016 season after batting .310 with 15 homers in 137 contests last year