RHP Corey Kluber continued his second half surge Tuesday by pitching six innings and allowing one run on seven hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks to improve his record to 13-8 and lower his ERA to 3.15. In seven starts since his last loss on July 3, Kluber is 5-0 with a 1.65 ERA. "The ball is coming out of his hand so crisp," manager Terry Francona said. "He looks like his tank is full, which is really good for us."

SS Francisco Lindor was 2-for-4 to raise his batting average at Progressive Field to .355. That's the highest home batting average in the American League.

OF Rajai Davis, 35, leads the American League with 32 stolen bases. Davis could become just the third player in AL history to lead the league in steals at age 35 or older. The last to do it was Oakland's Rickey Henderson, who had 66 in 1998 at the age of 39. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Eddie Collins of the White Sox, in 1924 at age 37 and 1923 at age 36.

1B Mike Napoli's RBI single in the third inning extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games. That's the longest active streak in the majors. During his streak, Napoli is hitting .414 with five doubles, seven home runs, and 17 RBIs.

LHP Andrew Miller, in relief of RHP Corey Kluber, pitched two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth on five groundouts and one strikeout. "Strikeouts are nice, but I'll take quick groundouts anytime, especially with the defense we played tonight," Miller said. "It's one thing to have his stuff, which is really good," manager Terry Francona said. "But he doesn't mess around. He just keeps firing strikes." In seven appearances since being acquired in a trade with the Yankees, Miller has held opposing batters to a .103 batting average.

RHP Tommy Hunter has made 17 pitches in two games on a minor league rehab assignment. Manager Terry Francona said Hunter is doing well but needs to throw a little more before being activated. Hunter has been on the disabled list since July 17 with a non-displaced fracture in his lower back.

OF Michael Brantley underwent successful surgery Monday to address chronic biceps tendinitis in his right shoulder. Brantley, who missed virtually all of the 2016 season due to setbacks in his rehab from labrum surgery last November, is expected to make a full recovery in four months.

OF Michael Brantley underwent a 45-minute operation on Monday to address the chronic biceps tendinitis in his right shoulder. Brantley will need about four months to recuperate and hopes to be ready for the beginning of next season. Brantley had surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder in November, and he was limited to just 11 games this season. He hit .231 with no homers in his short 2016 season after batting .310 with 15 homers in 137 contests last year

OF Michael Brantley underwent successful surgery Monday to address chronic biceps tendinitis in his right shoulder. Brantley, who missed virtually all of the 2016 season because of setbacks in his rehab from labrum surgery on the same shoulder last November, is expected to make a full recovery in four months. "Not having Michael is a blow, but we're finding ways to get it done," manager Terry Francona said. "That doesn't mean we don't miss him or care about him."