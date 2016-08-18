RHP Cody Allen blew his third save of the year, in 26 chances, by giving up five runs, including a grand slam, in the ninth inning Wednesday. The grand slam was hit by White Sox RF Adam Eaton. "Cody gets up 0-2, then he hung a breaking ball, and that was the ballgame," Indians manager Terry Francona said. Allen added, "I didn't think it was that bad a pitch. He just put a good swing on it."

RHP Josh Tomlin was placed on the family medical emergency List Wednesday, and he returned to his home in Tyler, Texas. The Indians will fill Tomlin's spot on the roster Thursday, with the activation off the disabled list of RHP Danny Salazar, who will start the Thursday night game.

RHP Carlos Carrasco had a strange start. Carrasco retired the first six batters he faced. He then gave up five runs on six hits in the third and fourth innings. After that, he retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced, giving up no additional runs. Overall, he had 11 strikeouts and no walks, but he yielded five runs, four earned, on eight hits. "That was the best stuff we've seen from him this year. He just made some pitches in poor locations and paid the price," manager Terry Francona said.

DH Mike Napoli went 0-for-3 as his career-high 16 game hitting streak was halted. It was the longest active streak in the American League. During the streak, Napoli batted .414 (25-for-58) with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBIs.