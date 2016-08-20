RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

RHP Mike Clevinger was the star of the four relievers that had to cover eight innings after starter RHP Danny Salazar got knocked out of the game after one inning. The four relievers combined to pitch eight innings and give up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Clevinger pitched four innings, giving up one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. "Clevinger was outstanding. Really good," said Manager Terry Francona.

OF Rajai Davis was 2-for-4 Thursday. In the current homestand Davis is hitting .318 (7-for-22), with a home run, five runs scored and five stolen bases. Davis has a .301 career batting average against the White Sox.

RHP Josh Tomlin is expected to rejoin the team Friday, and is scheduled to start Saturday's game against Toronto. Tomlin was placed on the Family Emergency List on Wednesday and returned to his home in Tyler, Tex.

