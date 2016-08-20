RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

RHP Shawn Armstrong has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 44 relief outings for Columbus Armstrong was 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA and nine saves. In two prior stints with the Indians this year Armstrong appeared in two games pitched three innings and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

RHP Trevor Bauer set a career high with 13 strikeouts in eight innings. After giving up a two-run home run in the first inning, Bauer held Toronto scoreless on four hits over the next seven innings. "Trevor pitched his heart out, against a tough lineup," Manager Terry Francona said. "He gave up the homer in the first, but then pitched his heart out."

OF Tyler Naquin became the first Indians player in 100 years, and only the second Indians player ever, to hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run. "That was a pretty cool feeling," said Naquin. "After I hit it, I took a couple steps out of the box and thought, if it kicks off the wall, and it kicks far enough, I have a chance to score. That's when I kicked it into gear." It was the second consecutive night Naquin was a walk-off hero. Thursday night his walk-off sacrifice fly beat the White Sox 5-4. "I love 'em. Keep 'em coming," he said. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Naquin is only the second player in Indians history to hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run. The other was Braggo Roth, on Aug. 13, 1916, vs. the St. Louis Browns.

LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In 24 relief appearances with the Indians Crockett had no record and a 5.65 ERA. Manager Terry Francona indicated that Crockett will be recalled after spending the mandatory 10 days at Columbus. He was demoted so the Indians could recalled RHP Shawn Armstrong as bullpen protection in Friday night's game, since Crockett, who pitched Thursday, would have been unavailable.

RHP Josh Tomlin will be activated from the Family Medical Emergency List on Saturday, and he will start Saturday night's game against the Blue Jays.

RHP Jeff Manship (2-1), who pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning, got the win. Manship and starter RHP Trevor Bauer combined on a five-hitter, with 15 strikeouts. It's the fourth time this season Indians pitchers have combined to strike out 15 or more batters in a game.