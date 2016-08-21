RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Armstrong was recalled from Columbus on Friday as one-day insurance for the Indians' bullpen that was overworked in Thursday's game when starter RHP Danny Salazar only went one inning.

RHP Corey Kluber will start Sunday against Toronto. Kluber hasn't lost a game since July 3. In seven starts since then he is 5-0 with a 1.65 ERA. However, in four career starts against the Blue Jays Kluber is 1-3 with a 6.14 ERA.

RHP Josh Tomlin leads the American League in home runs allowed with 32. He gave up three Saturday night, but the most damaging homer was by 1B Edwin Encarnacion leading off the fifth inning. The Indians scored five runs in the fourth inning to tie it at 5, but Encarnacion hit Tomlin's second pitch of the fifth inning into the left field bleachers for the run that became the game-winner. "For me to go out there and give up a home run to the first guy after our offense has a five-run inning, that kind of stinks," said Tomlin, who in 4 1/3 innings gave up six runs on nine hits. Prior to the game Tomlin was activated off the Family Medical Emergency List.