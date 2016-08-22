RHP Corey Kluber pitched well enough to win Sunday, but had to settle for a no-decision. Kluber gave up two runs in the third inning and held Toronto scoreless on three hits in his other 5 2/3 innings. "Corey was tremendous," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "That's a really potent lineup. You hold that team to two runs, you're doing something."

SS Francisco Lindor was 2-for-4, his 44th multi-hit game of the season. That's the fourth most in the American League. Lindor also has a six-game hitting streak during which he is hitting .379 (11-for-29).

3B Jose Ramirez's remarkable season continued Sunday as he hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning that was the difference in the Indians 3-2 win. Friday night Ramirez hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, immediately ahead of OF Tyler Naquin's walk-off inside-the-park homer. "There's nobody we'd rather see up there in pressure situations than Jose," said RHP Corey Kluber. Ramirez is hitting .381 with runners in scoring position. "It's unreal the things he's doing this year," said SS Francisco Lindor. Ramirez has reached base safely in 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. Ramirez is hitting .377 (40-for-106) during the streak.

RHP Mike Clevinger earned his second major league win Sunday. Clevinger entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning and struck out Edwin Encarnacion to end the inning. "There was a lot going on there, but he kept his composure," said Indians manager Terry Francona.