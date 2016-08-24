1B Carlos Santana provided all the scoring in a 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night with a solo home run in the eighth inning. It was his 27th homer of the season, matching a career high. Santana leads the Indians in home runs on the road with 13.

RHP Danny Salazar looks to continue his mastery of the Oakland Athletics when he takes the mound for the second game of the Indians' road series Tuesday. Salazar has been near-perfect against the A's in his career, going 2-0 in two starts while holding them without an earned run on just six hits over 16 2/3 innings. Salazar struggled in his only start since returning from the disabled list (sore right elbow), getting pulled after just one inning Thursday, having allowed three runs on one hit and three walks against the Chicago White Sox.

C Yan Gomes (separated right shoulder) stretched out to 90 feet on his throws before Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Indians manager Terry Francona announced before the game that Gomes could be sent on an injury-rehab assignment to the minor leagues before the end of the month.

RHP Carlos Carrasco ended a five-game slump of sorts with eight shutout innings in Monday's 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. Carrasco had been roughed up for 33 runs in his previous 30 1/3 innings before combining for his second shutout of the season. He struck out nine, his fourth straight game with at least eight.

LHP Andrew Miller needed just 13 pitches to strike out the side in the ninth inning to earn his second save as an Indian in Cleveland's 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Miller was called upon to face three right-handed hitters on a night when RHP Cody Allen, the team leader in saves, was not available because of heavy use in the just completed Toronto series. Miller's save was his 11th of the season.