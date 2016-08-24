RHP Trevor Bauer will seek to become just the American League's seventh seven-game winner on the road this season when he faces the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. Bauer (6-2 on the road) has won just one of his past three away starts, but the win was an impressive one, when he shut out the Nationals on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Bauer, 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA against the A's in two career starts, has made just one previous start in Oakland, getting a no-decision despite pitching impressively (one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings).

1B Carlos Santana got quite a thrill before Tuesday's game when he met Oakland Athletics legendary LF Rickey Henderson on the field. Santana is Henderson's favorite player, the Hall of Famer told Monday's offensive hero. Santana didn't give Henderson anything to cheer about during Cleveland's 9-1 loss, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

RHP Danny Salazar was roughed up for the second straight time since returning from the disabled list during the Indians' 9-1 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. Coming off a one-inning debacle in which he walked three and gave up three runs, Salazar surrendered eight hits and six runs in four-plus innings against an A's team that had totaled just four runs in its previous three games.

C Chris Gimenez continued his hot hitting Tuesday, belting a solo home run in the Indians' 9-1 loss to the Athletics. It was his fourth homer of the season. Gimenez only batted twice in the game. He walked in his first trip to the plate. Gimenez is now 6-for-17 (.353) in his past eight games.