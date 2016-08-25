FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 26, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Francisco Lindor was held out of the starting lineup in the series finale Wednesday in Oakland to give him rest before the club's upcoming series against the Texas Rangers. Lindor singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

RHP Trevor Bauer had one bad inning in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics. The A's scored all their runs in the second inning, two of them unearned. Bauer bounced back to shut out the A's for 4 2/3 innings before turning the ball over to the bullpen.

C Roberto Perez accounted for all the Cleveland scoring in Wednesday's 5-1 loss with a solo home run in the seventh inning. The homer was Perez's first of the season, and he had to sweat out a video review. It was ruled the ball had hit a pole beyond the right field fence in Oakland before bouncing back into play, and the home run call was allowed to stand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
