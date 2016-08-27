RHP Corey Kluber improved to 6-0 in nine starts with a 1.75 ERA with the win Friday. The six-straight winning decisions matches a career high for Kluber. Kluber allowed just one run on five hits in his six innings. Kluber is also now 40-1 in his career when he gets at least four runs of support. He's also now 5-0 in his last seven starts that have followed a loss. "I don't think there's one magic thing that I can put my finger on," Kluber said of his recent success. "It's just a matter of going out there and trying to be consistent, keeping consistent with the work in between. I hope that allows me to be in a good spot when it's my turn."

2B Jason Kipnis delivered an RBI double in the third inning that scored the first Cleveland run. It also marked the first time since Sunday that Cleveland had scored a run that didn't come on a homer. Cleveland had three solo homers in the four games since Sunday.

DH Carlos Santana continued his recent tear with his 3-for-4 night. Santana matched his season high with the three hits and is now batting .351 over his last 11 games with two doubles and two home runs.

RF Abraham Almonte matched his season high with three hits and his four RBIs matched his career mark. The two doubles Almonte had also matched his career best.

C Roberto Perez went 4-for-5. The four hits were a career high for Perez, who came into the game with a .104 average. He raised his average to .146. "I really glad for him because he knows he has to catch first," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "That's the priority. But it's nice to have him get on base, drive a couple of runs in and feel a little better about himself."

RHP Josh Tomlin, who has a 10.80 ERA in August, won't be skipped in the rotation anytime soon. Despite his 0-5 month, Tomlin is still 11-8 with a 4.70 ERA. "We're going to pitch him," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "There's a chance at some point we rest him. We might with everybody. Who knows?"

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was out of the Cleveland lineup Friday after fouling a pitch off his knee in Thursday's game. X-rays on the knee were negative.