RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

2B Jason Kipnis collected the lone Cleveland RBI with a single in the sixth inning. Despite the Indians scoring zero or one run in six of their past seven games, Kipnis is confident Cleveland can get things going Monday when it returns home. "Every time we go home, it's like we're a different team," Kipnis said. "Not to say we can't win on the road, but I wouldn't be surprised to see some high-scoring games from us when we get home. It's just the way things are going."

SS Francisco Lindor collected three hits to give him 45 multi-hit games on the season. That's the most by a Cleveland player. He also leads the Indians in hits and runs.

RHP Danny Salazar was placed on the paternity list Monday. Salazar, who made the American League All-Star team, has not won since July 19. He gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to Texas on Sunday. The 26-year-old Salazar is 11-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 23 starts over 127 2/3 innings this season.