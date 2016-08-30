RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

RHP Shawn Armstrong has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. He replaces RHP Danny Salazar, who was placed on the paternity list on Monday. Armstrong has spent most of the season at Columbus, where in 47 relief appearances he was 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA and nine saves. In three stints with the Indians earlier this season, Armstrong allowed one run and two hits in three innings.

2B Jason Kipnis was the walk-off hero Monday night, knocking in the only run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Indians a 1-0 victory. It's the seventh time in the last eight games the Indians have scored one or zero runs. "As an offense, we know we have to do better than what we're doing," Kipnis said. "But if we've got to win 1-0, then let's win 1-0."

RHP Danny Salazar has been placed on the paternity list. Because Salazar's last start was Sunday, and thanks to an off day on Thursday, he will still be able to take his regular turn in the rotation, which will be Friday against Miami.

C Yan Gomes, on the disabled list since July 18 with a separated right shoulder, has begun to take batting practice. His hitting is ahead of his throwing, according to manager Terry Francona, who said Gomes should be able to go out on a minor league rehab fairly soon.

C Roberto Perez, who had to cut short a minor league injury rehab to be activated off the DL when C Yan Gomes went on the DL with a separated shoulder on July 18, is showing signs of life at the plate. His batting average on Aug. 23 was .096, but in five games since then he's hitting .400 (6-for-15). "He went from playing rehab games in Arizona to playing in the middle of a pennant race. I think things are finally starting to slow down for him," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

OF Rajai Davis snapped his 0-for-20 hitless slide with a leadoff infield single in the eighth inning on Monday. Davis has gone 10 games since his last stolen base, which came Aug. 16. However, the 35-year-old Davis still leads the American League with 33 stolen bases, seven more than anyone else in else in the league.

LHP Andrew Miller, in 11 appearances with the Indians since being acquired in a trade with the Yankees on Aug. 1, has a 1.38 ERA, 22 strikeouts and one walk in 13 innings. Miller has struck out 11 of the last 15 batters he has faced. "It's the wipeout slider that he throws to right-handers," 2B Jason Kipnis said. "You're half trying to hit it and half trying to get out of the way."